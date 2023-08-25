‘It’s just lovely to give back’: BPerfect make-up brand founder and team make special trip to west Belfast care home

BPerfect was founded in 2012 and has become of Northern Ireland's most successful brands

The founder of one of Northern Ireland’s most successful make-up brands has said he simply wanted to give back after he and his team visited a care home to entertain residents with their products.

Cosmetics mogul Brendan McDowell founded his company BPerfect in 2012 and has resulted in run away success.

The company now is a multi-million pounds business and has endorsement deals with the likes of Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

While he is used to gracing the halls of events and functions, he and some of his team took time out of their busy schedules to visit the residents of Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry earlier this week.

"Some of the girls who work there had been fans of BPerfect on Instagram and actually reached out to me asking if we would like to come along to their care home,” said Brendan speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

“I jumped straight on it. It was such a lovely thing to do, I think sometimes the elderly are the most forgotten about, they can be lonely and a few people don’t even have any one who comes in to see them, so it was just lovely to be able to give back.”

The BPerfect team’s visit to the care home isn’t their first venture in giving back either. The make-up company has become known for making charity visits across different sectors and Brendan himself is just back from Cambodia on where he spent time helping the company Feeding Dreams.

Brendan said it was amazing to spend time with the home’s residents and formed a special bond with an elderly woman.

"We just bonded, she asked me about my parents and asked were they still alive, I said one was yes, and she told me to spend as much time with them as possible.

"It really struck a chord, it was so humbling. Just seeing them all smile and they all really enjoyed the banter. We had a sing-song and a bit-of a dance afterwards as well,” he added.

“Some of the ladies were really interested in the make-up products as well, even the men got involved. I have another brand called Voduz Hair and we brought them all some products.

"Things like hair wraps which goes over your eyes and lavender sleep mist, the male residents were just as in to it as the women.

"It’s more the company, yeah the make-up is there as well, but for us to be just there chatting with them and asking them about their stories and how they grew up was just really nice.”

Despite his founding role in the company, the make-up mastermind said his top position doesn’t stop him giving back.

“I never think you can’t be involved in everything, You’ll see me at events or packing at the warehouse. I’m not scared to get into anything.

“We’re a brand which is very out there on social media, and I wanted to build a brand with a difference, it doesn’t matter what age you are.”