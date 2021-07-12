Letting nature take its course: it can be a grey area

One of the silver linings over lockdown for many was the chance to let their hair go grey naturally. Arlene Harris speaks to two women who embraced the decision

During the lockdown, we all took our eyes off the ball when it came to daily grooming — heels and smart suits were ditched in favour of trackie bottoms and slippers, carefully applied make-up was replaced with a dab of moisturiser and a slick of lip balm. And when it came to our hairstyles, with hairdressers closed for months, locks became unruly and grey roots more apparent.