London Fashion Week: Northern Ireland designer JW Anderson turns heads on catwalk

A Northern Ireland designer is turning heads at London Fashion Week once again, with supermodel Kaia Gerber taking his latest creations to the catwalk.

Jonathan Anderson (35) from Magherafelt has become one of the most celebrated names in fashion, with his JW Anderson shows among the most anticipated of the year.

Some of the London Fashion Week models

The son of Ireland and Ulster rugby legend Willie Anderson and English teacher Heather, he was recently described by Vogue magazine as "one of fashion's defining voices".

Yesterday Kaia Gerber, the 18-year-old daughter of modelling superstar Cindy Crawford, wore his new collection in front of famous onlookers like Iris Law and Alexa Chung.

Mr Anderson launched his first menswear collection in 2008 and seven years later was the first person to be named designer of the year in both menswear and womenswear by the British Fashion Council.

Some of the London Fashion Week models

In an interview with AnOther Magazine last year, he credited his sporting father for his competitive edge.

"Of course, my father is incredibly competitive and I think there is something in that. But I have taken that something to a different level, because with sport there is a friendliness in the end, whereas in fashion … there's not so much of a friendliness," he said.

He added: "I wanted to be one of the top 10 designers in the world because, otherwise, what's the point?"