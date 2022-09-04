London Irish design star Richard Quinn on styling A-listers and reimaginging florals with a ‘twisted’ edge
Award-winning fashion designer Richard Quinn talks about giving florals a “twisted” edge, dressing A-listers, his Irish connections and an exciting collaboration with Jo Malone London
Triona McCarthy
When Nicola Coughlan arrived at the Met Gala in May wearing an embroidered, feathered, pink and black ballgown and matching cape, the fashion world was ablaze with excitement over designer Richard Quinn’s latest triumph.