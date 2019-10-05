Make-up masterclass: Four tips for choosing the perfect moisturiser

Paddy McGurgan is one of NI's best-known beauty experts and this week he tells us all we need to know about being kind to your skin in harsh autumn weather

During the colder weather, our skin can start reacting differently to the environment and is more likely to change or fluctuate abnormally as humidity levels drop.

The drier the air, the more moisture it sucks from your skin, so you're more likely to experience dryness and flakiness during autumn and winter, especially if you're prone to eczema or other skin conditions.

Therefore, it's important to tailor your skincare for autumn/winter, just as you would in any other part of your beauty routine. Here are my favourite moisturisers to revamp your skincare regime this fall...

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Night Cream, £100, House of Fraser

This cream really is magic, I have purchased this myself, and I know this is most certainly on the high end of the skincare scale, but I can tell you that it is definitely a worthy purchase, especially during our very cold winters.

This marvellous cream lifts, plumps and hydrates skin, making it ideal for those with dull or dehydrated skin.

It works well as a night mask but it's also so comfortable and easy to wear that it can be used as a moisturiser during the day - in small amounts. It does have a gel-like texture, so a little goes a long way.

Mario Badescu Honey Moisturiser, £15, Make up Pro Store (Belfast, Newry and Londonderry

Personally, I adore using this honey moisturiser on dull skin and in particular, on mature skin.

This cream not only adds radiance to the skin with its honey and peanut extracts, but plumps the skin and revitalises tired and exasperated complexions. I love to see the skincare products I choose for my clients working as soon as I place it on the face, and I can really see that happening when I use this amazing moisturiser. And it's A-list approved - celebrities such as Naomi Campbell (left), Kylie Jenner (below) and Bella Hadid swear by Mario Badedcu products.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Water-Cream Day Moisturiser, £5.33, Amazon

Garnier's moisture bomb is a super light-weight moisturiser, making it perfect to use before make-up application.

This revitalising, hydrating cream contains antioxidants that recharge the skin's natural radiance.

It melts into the skin almost instantly for a grease-free, hassle-free finish.

Quick, easy and a definite handbag essential.

Olay 2in1 Hydration + Flawless Blur Moisturiser Cream, £4.89, Boots

This hydrating, blurring moisturising cream from Olay contains a special blend of light-diffusing particles and instantly smoothes the look of fine lines and texture. The light-weight formula contains powerful antioxidants which immediately infuse the skin with hydration and help to lock in moisture throughout the day to prevent the effects of cold, frosty air.

Paddy's top tips for choosing a moisturiser

1. Try out the moisturiser first - if possible - to get a feel for the product and ensure that it works for your skin.

2. Check if the cream contains any Sun Protection Factor (SPF). It's preferable if it does as this helps protect the skin against the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays. Even on dull, cloudy days your skin can be affected by the sun.

3. Know what you want or need from the product, for example, anti-aging, revitalising or hydrating qualities.

4. Choose a moisturiser that is fragrance free, especially if you have sensitive skin.