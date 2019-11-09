Make-up masterclass: Glitters you need to sparkle this season

Paddy McGurgan is one of NI's best-known beauty experts and each week he tells us all we need to know about the latest make-up techniques and trends

Take inspiration from the twinkling Christmas lights and shine bright this season. Whether you're a subtle lady who prefers a touch of glam or a glitter baby who loves to sparkle, there's a product out there perfect for you.

Here's some of my favourite shimmers that you should seriously consider adding to your list for Santa...

Lit Cosmetics Glitter - Champagne Wishes (£12)

Champagne Wishes is a small cut, sandy, gold cosmetic glitter with rainbow bubbles. As glitters go, this one is perfect for an every day look as it has a beige undertone, meaning it is super wearable and totally understated. I recommend this product for anyone who wants a subtle sparkle, nothing too blinding.

Barry M Fine Glitter Dust - Silver (£4.59)

This glitter dust from Barry M is made up of loose pearls in a variety of vivid colours that have been skillfully blended with ultra fine, diamond-like flecks. The ideal product to experiment with, try it on the eyes, cheeks, lips and body to create a glitzy glamorous look. Personally, I love the silver glitter because I find that it adds an extra sharp detail to an eye look.

NYX Cosmetics Glitter Brilliants (£6)

My Make Up Pro Store team and I absolutely adore using these glitters from NYX Cosmetics. They really do what they say on the tin - they're brilliant! They're so pigmented and they apply effortlessly on to the eye, with little to no fallout. With a range of shades at an affordable price, you can perfect any look.

Make-Up Atelier Glitter Pail (£16)

Without doubt this is by far one of my all-time favourite glitters. It's an ultra-fine glitter with a diamond effect. Promising zero fallout so you can achieve an eye-catching, light-catching sparkle.

Inglot Face and Body Sparkles (£14)

Available in the perfect festive season shades of shimmering silvers and glistening golds, these face and body sparkles from Inglot contain big and brilliant flakes that offer depth and dimension. This can be used on the nails, lips and all over the body, excluding the eyes. Try mixing this with a clear gloss for a striking party pout.

P. Louise Pigment - Gold Digger (£6.99)

As part of the P. Louise 'Original Collection', this yellow-gold shade, Gold Digger, delivers glitz and glamour in one little pot.

This super luxurious pigment offers full coverage on the eyelids, bringing depth and intensity. This glitter is pigmented enough to be worn alone, but layer it over some warm-tone browns and you've got yourself a beautiful and golden autumnal look.

Make Up For Ever Glitter (£11)

These pots of loose, fine, cosmetic-grade glitter will add a touch of glamour to any make-up look. They wear beautifully on the eye, but can also be used on the face, body and hair for that extra festive feel. A little goes a long way with this glitter as minimal product is needed for a bright and bold colour pay-off. This green shade looks like tinsel on a Christmas tree - it's such a unique glitter.

MAC Cosmetics Glitter (£16.50)

Although it's a little more on the luxury side of beauty, this glitter pigment is a total dream. Apply with a fluffy brush for a wash of colour or pack on with a flat brush for a more intense look.

Five tips for sparkling this season

1. Choose a good adhesive. My favourite glitter glue has to be Make Up Studio's Two Way Gel (£14) which is available at my Make Up Pro Store.

2. Apply in small amounts and build the pigment up to avoid fallout.

3. Never place glitter on to the eye without eyeshadow. The glitter must be a part of your eye make-up, but not the only part.

4. Keep the glitter to one area of the eye to avoid over saturating the lid.

5. For removal, use an oil-based cleanser.