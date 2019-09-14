Make-up masterclass: How to disguise the signs of ageing

Northern Ireland beauty expert Paddy McGurgan shares his tips for looking after your lips and skin

This week I am going to focus on how to disguise the signs of ageing.

Regarding skincare, I have always stood by the belief that if you invest in good products then make-up is the easy part. It is similar to building a house - you must ensure that the foundations are good and then the rest is easy.

I love Estee Lauder's new dimension shape and fill expert serum (£62). It acts as a barrier for your make-up so the skin is not harmed by it, but also creates a layer on the skin to aid and allow the foundation to build more evenly on the skin. It's perfect for anyone conscious of fine lines.

As the skin ages, it often loses its elasticity but can become more sensitive. This often deters women from accessing skincare as there are very few products which accommodate sensitive and older skin.

Liz Earle have released a moisturiser called Liz Earle super-skin moisturiser (£42). This is perfect as it contains rosehip oils and cranberry, which are active ingredients for healing and soothing to accommodate sensitive skin.

To help achieve a flawless finish, I advise opting for a liquid concealer under the eye area which is the perfect choice for anyone with mature skin. The under-eye area is most affected by ageing but to try and counteract this the best thing to do is use products that are as lightweight as possible to avoid creasing. One product which is amazing for this is Make-up Studio's liquid concealer pen (£15).

When choosing a foundation for anyone conscious of fine lines and the signs of ageing, it is so important to choose one that is lightweight on the skin. A foundation that I feel is perfect for achieving a weightless but beautiful blend of colour is Chanel's Les Beiges (£48). This foundation builds beautifully but does not crease or set in any fine lines, and additionally contains an SPF 25. It is an invisible foundation that creates a natural, healthy glow by giving skin the radiance of a day spent outdoors while protecting it from harsh environmental conditions.

For a powder, the lighter and more finely milled it is the better. Opt for a lightweight, translucent powder which will help keep your make-up in place but will not show up or create more attention towards fine lines and under-eye areas. One such lightweight powder would be Make-Up Studio translucent powder extra fine No.1 (£22.50).

Blusher is the perfect way to create colour without appearing too "made up". The lighter in tone the blusher, the softer the look will be, and for this I really love L'Oreal Paris Le Blush in sandalwood pink (£6.99). This light pink colour complements most complexions to create a natural flush of colour.

A brow pencil is the ideal product for someone who wants a softer effect on the brows. It is important to ensure your pencil is always sharpened well to make sure you achieve a defined line. Try Rimmel Professional eyebrow pencil (£3.29) - I love the pigment of this product.

If you are more of a glossy girl, then there are plenty of options for you. Gloss formulations have really been reinvented and looks beautiful and effortless on the skin - it allows the lips to appear fuller, hydrated and very au naturale. I love using the KIKO Hydra lipgloss (£7.90) in natural beige. The soft texture feels wonderful, blending into the lips and leaving them radiant. It's available in 30 amazing colours and a variety of finishes - transparent, highly pigmented, shiny and pearly. The non-sticky texture is long lasting.

Top tips for looking after your skin and lips

1. Your lips are just like the rest of your body - they are subject to free radicals and can have dead skin as well, so exfoliation is advisable. Use LUSH lip scrub bubblegum (£5.95) to breathe new life into your lips. Invest in a primer that suits your skin type - this will help ensure your make-up lasts throughout the day and that you look your best all day.

2. Avoid pressed powders as these can often crease into fine lines. Opt for a lightweight loose powder - pat it on to the skin and then buff in circular motions, and this will create a flawless effect.

3. For added dew to your skin, mix a little bit of your moisturiser into your foundation - this will allow the skin to look dewy, fresh and barely there.

4. Know your skin, listen to your skin's needs and ensure that you choose a cleanser that will act and perform what you want to best suit your needs and skin type. For example, if you have oily skin choose an oil-free cleanser.