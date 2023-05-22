Miss Northern Ireland final to take place as ‘controversial’ swimwear section axed

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant. Photo credit: Pacemaker.

Finalists are preparing to take the stage for the finale of the Miss Northern Ireland Contest 2023 on Monday night with the “controversial” swimwear portion of the show now axed.

Twenty-eight finalists are all ready to compete to win the coveted Miss NI title at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on May 22.

The reigning Miss Northern Ireland Daria Gapska will be in attendance to pass her coveted crown onto the next winner who will represent NI on the world stage.

They will then progress and take part in the 72nd Miss World pageant.

Miss NI 2023 marks the first time that the swimwear portion of the final has been cut from the programme since the event’s inception in 1980.

The move made by director Victoria Whithers is a bid to make the competition more reflective of the times.

Read more A walk in the (car) park as models strut stuff at Victoria Square for charity

In an exclusive interview with Local Women, Ms Withers, who took over as owner of ACA Models in 2020, said she felt the focus had been on the swimwear segment for too many years now, detracting from the real message and meaning of the contest.

“I have girls entering the contest who are working as engineers or in cancer research; girls who have really strong personalities and who want to use the platform to do good work or help other people, but too often all that is overlooked,” she told Local Women.

“In recent years the spotlight has solely been on the swimwear section. It’s the number one issue the press want to talk about.

“I understand that and, in a way, I feel my hand has been forced, but I can’t let something that is considered controversial take away from the competition and what it is really about.”

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

In 2014, organisers of the Miss World pageant announced plans to eliminate the swimwear round.

At the time, Chris Wilmer, national director of Miss World America, said: “It’s not just a beauty contest, it’s beauty with a purpose. There didn’t seem to be a purpose to having the swimsuit section.”

Wilmer went on to say that the winner of Miss World should be “more of an ambassador, not a beauty queen”.

However, in 2021 the section was reintroduced at the finals in Puerto Rico, as part of a Top Model beachwear competition, open to those who wanted to take part.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/05/2023 Miss Northern Ireland finalists at their final photo call at Belfast Europa Hotel this morning before this evenings beauty pageant.

Victoria said that the swimwear segment of Miss Northern Ireland had always been optional and that many of the contestants found it empowering and confidence-building.

Agreeing with Wilmer’s assessment, she said she felt swimwear no longer served a purpose and that she didn’t feel its absence would negatively impact the competition.