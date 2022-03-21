Mummy knows best when it comes to beauty classics

We reflect on the most popular beauty brands of our mums’ era, that are still going strong

Certain products mums over the generations used have withstood the test of time. Credit: Getty Images

Elnett hairspray is cult; the secret of runway stylists and Victoria Beckham’s go-to according to her hairdresser Jason Collier. Elnett’s claim to fame is a firm hold that’s delivered via a fine mist that vanishes when you brush your locks, so you avoid helmet head. The smell is quite strong, but if it’s good enough for VB, then it’s good enough for us.

Yardley London English Lavender Luxury Soap, was £7.99 now £6.39

Whether it was a bar of English Lavender soap in the bathroom sink or a floral perfume like English Rose or Lily of the Valley, Yardley is some format was a popular beauty brand in our mothers’ day. In addition to traditional scents and soaps, 2022 shoppers can also choose from a whole range of fragrance mists, hand wash, antibacterial body wash, travel minis, aftershave and more.

Astral Original, £5.49 at Superdrug

Launched in 1952, the cult classic Astral Original is instantly recognisable by the small blue pot that has had a place on dressing tables for more than sixty years. Made from lanolin, which is extracted from sheep’s wool, and glycerin, which attracts water to the surface layers of your skin for increased hydration, this versatile product can be used to sooth sensitive skin, as a barrier cream, and even to remove makeup.

John Frieda Frizz Ease, was £5.99 now £4.49 at Gordons Chemists

John Frieda’s iconic Frizz Ease rose to popularity in the nineties for its ability to tame frizz, add shine, and protect against heat. The new and improved version, a vegan reformulation, comes in packaging that uses 50% less plastic. The range has been expanded to include a lightweight serum with ginger extract for fine hair, and a serum formulated specifically for thick, coarse hair.

Far Way Aurora, £10 from Avon

Over 135 years on, and Avon’s still in the business of beauty. Thankfully modern shoppers don’t need to wait on a catalogue to arrive to browse their range of skincare, make-up, toiletries, perfume and haircare. You may remember Far Away Original perfume which was hugely popular in the nineties — Avon have just launched a new addition to the iconic brand: Far Away Aurora. The scent is of water lily with rosy notes and vanilla bourbon.

Ponds Cold Cream Cleanser, £5.99 at Boots

When Ponds Cold Cream came on the market, it caused quite a sensation because it was the first moisturiser at that time that didn’t require refrigeration apparently. Today Ponds products are still popular. Its Cold Cream Cleanser is made up of 50% moisturiser and it’s a great all-in-one product for hydrating and cleansing the skin.

Olay Beauty Fluid Face and Body Moisturiser, £5.99 at Boots

Oil of Ulay, rebranded Olay in 1999, was originally a thick pink liquid marketed as an anti-ageing beauty fluid. In the nineties it was aimed at ladies of a certain age who wanted younger-looking skin, and there was a strong mother/daughter focus — does anybody else remember the ‘Nick thought we were sisters’ advert? Nowadays the range is slick, all-encompassing and impressive, a look at it on olay.co.uk, won’t fail to impress.