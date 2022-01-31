New uniform for PSNI gets thumbs-up from fashion experts

Fashion insiders have waived their right to remain silent to reveal their views on the most arresting new look hitting the streets of Northern Ireland.

PSNI officers more familiar with cat burglars than the catwalk have replaced the familiar white shirt and tie with a more athletic looking green top and trousers.

It marks the first time a uniform change has been made since the formation of the PSNI in 2001.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said that after trials and a public consultation, the new “professional, modern work wear” will be worn by officers up to the rank of chief superintendent.

He added: “I believe the new uniform will help us to enhance the visible, accessible and responsive service we seek to provide to the community.”

While comfort and functionality is to the fore, the Belfast Telegraph asked two experts for their views on a more informal PSNI.

Cathy Martin is the director of Belfast Fashion Week and the aptly named tailor Chris Suitor is a partner with Suitor Bros in Belfast.

Ms Martin said that society was already moving towards a much less formal style of work wear in general.

“I think for the nature of the job for most officers on the front line, there’s probably a need to be comfortable and less restricted,” she said.

“A shirt and tie might actually be restrictive for some people. I do think I’ll miss the formality of the shirt and tie to a certain degree psychologically.

“Maybe it’s an age thing but I feel that it gives a self-conscious element of formality and respect.

“But at the same time I think that a more casual uniform might make the officers themselves a lot more relatable to the people that they’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis.”

Mr Suitor called the modern look “visually pleasing”.

“It does come across as more youthful, but at the end of the day they’re always trying to recruit younger people into the force,” he said.

“I think that step towards a more athletic, sporty look and overall aesthetic will hopefully help them attract new people.”

He added: “It’s definitely going to be more useable for them in the field. With the way that the modern man and woman is going, let’s be honest, we spend half our lives in gym gear nowadays.”

As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease and workers begin to return to the office, Mr Suitor said he had noticed a change in tastes.

“As a business we’re structuring our offer more towards the smart-casual side than strict tailoring, because there’s definitely been a progression towards that softer, more dress-down look.

“I hope that’s not something that will continue, we’ve been in the industry for 30 years and are a fan of that nice structured and sharp look.

“But as a business we need to move with the times and offer what people want.”