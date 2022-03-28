Northern Ireland fashion designer’s ‘incredible surprise’ as Kate wears Rixo dress in Bahamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a Fish Fry in Abaco on Friday, a traditional Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in the Bahamas, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Friday March 25, 2022. Pic: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

A Northern Ireland fashion designer has spoken of her delight as the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing one of her dresses in the Bahamas.

Orlagh McCloskey from Dungiven is the co-founder of the RIXO fashion brand, who designed the £245 Izzy Dress in Pink Marble Zebra.

“It has been the most incredible surprise and honour to see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing our Izzy dress,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"HRH is an ambassador for British fashion and for us, an independent young British brand, her support means the world.”

Kate and her husband Prince William were visiting the Daystar Evangelical Church in the Bahamas on Friday, and their engagements including hearing about how residents had coped with Hurricane Dorian.

It was part of a royal tour of the Caribbean marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Kate is poised to do more solo overseas visits without her husband Prince William as part of a major shake-up of royal tours.

They will be shorter than standard trips and focus on issues that really matter to her.

Prince William has made it clear he wants to do things “The Cambridge Way” following heavy criticism of the Caribbean tour, which was dogged by controversy and a number of PR blunders. This involves ditching the “old school” model and holding fewer “staged events”.

He called together his most senior aides to find ways of acknowledging concerns voiced by the people of the nations visited last week.

Senior figures say Kate is increasingly confident after a decade as a frontline royal and ready to take on more solo roles.

One said: “Catherine has supported her husband magnificently and with real style too. But they are both older now and have their own interests.

Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder of the Rixo London fashion label.

“She is passionate about early childhood development and learning for example.”

As there are less frontline royals — with Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit as working royals and Prince Andrew effectively axed — there is a need for the Cambridges to do more individually.

Both the future king and Kate want to focus on more issues where they can have a real impact and are seen as “credible and comfortable”.

William — who issued an unprecedented statement saying it was up to the people to decide if he should ever head up the Commonwealth — wants to modernise the monarchy by ending its long-standing “never complain, never explain” policy.

The insiders said William had considered putting together his statement even before accusations that aspects of the tour, such as their use of the Queen’s Land Rover during a military parade in Jamaica, smacked of “colonialism”.

Sources close to the 39-year-old prince laid out his “blueprint” following the challenging end to his tour of the Caribbean. After monitoring the reaction to the week-long trip, he sat down with top aides determined to say his piece.

“The prince believes that for him, the days of ‘never complain’ are over,” said a source. “He won’t be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it.”

He is said to “respect” the approach favoured by his father and grandmother but believes the monarchy should be “agile” to survive and thrive.

Amid moves in Belize and Jamaica to replace the Queen as head of state and become republics, William gained plaudits after stating the royals will not be “telling people what to do”.

A Cabinet minister has backed the couple, saying they had been on the receiving end of “Twitter outrage”.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, asked on LBC whether he felt the tour had an “unfortunate hark back to colonial times”, said: “No, I don’t believe that. I believe the tour has been a fantastic outreach for the prince and his wife.