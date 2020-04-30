Northern Ireland hairdresser Jason Shankey's top DIY haircutting tips

Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced barber shops and hairdressers across Northern Ireland to temporarily close, people are taking matters into their own hands.

Belfast Telegraph readers have been sending in pictures of their DIY attempts to tidy up their monstrous mops - some more ghastly than others.

Jason Shankey, the self-styled male grooming expert behind five successful businesses, has saved the day by sharing his top tips for men to achieve a decent haircut at home.

While he firmly believes that that cutting hair is something that you should leave to the professionals, the celebrity stylist has shared his advice for those too impatient to wait for their barber shop to reopen.

1. Try styling it differently

“Use the opportunity of your hair being longer to style it a different way using styling products. You might be surprised at what you can achieve without even taking scissors to your hair.

“Why not put some different products in it, mess it up, spike it up or maybe try a side parting or something a little bit different and you might find that you’ll suit something and won’t have to cut your hair.”

2. Have someone give you a hand

"If you’re going to cut your hair at home, it’s going to be easier if someone that you’re isolating with cuts it for you, or even does the back of your head.

"Unless you’re shaving your head all over, like a crew cut, doing the back of your head is going to be pretty much impossible, or disastrous.

"You could maybe have a multi-mirror set up to try to do the back of your hair but it’s not going to be easy, so if you’re isolating with someone, you’ll probably have to trust them to do it."

3. Ensure clipper guards are securely attached

"If you’re going to use electric clippers, make sure any guards are firmly attached to it. The guards (the attachment that controls how long or short the clippers will cut your hair) can fall off if they’re not properly attached and you could end up with hair shaved right to the scalp, so make sure it’s firmly attached and always run the clipper against the growth of the hair. If you go in the same direction that your hair grows, it won’t actually take any hair off."

4. Reduce your guard numbers to achieve a seamless fade haircut

"You can give yourself an on-trend fade haircut by reducing the guard numbers as you cut.

"People are going to want their hair short at the back and sides but they’re scared about not blending it and it turning out like a step.

"Start with a number four and take that fairly high, then get a number three and take it a little lower before opting for a number two for the hair underneath.

"That way you’ll be able to achieve a nice blend. Most people will just put one guard on and try and blend that but it’s not going to work for them. You have to work from the longest guard to the shortest one.

5. Leave it long on top

"Try to stick to cutting the back and sides and then you’ll still be able to style the top. It’s going to be really difficult for you to cut your hair with scissors because you won’t really know what to do.

"Not only that, but they're very sharp. If you’re cutting around your ears, you could hurt yourself.

"If you are using scissors, use a pair with rounded ends to prevent cuts, such as kids’ safety scissors, so you’re less likely to nick yourself.

"Only remove small bits of hair such as around the ears or your fringe, because if you take a lot of hair off, it won’t have the same weight and it will spring up in the air and you’ll be walking around with uncontrollable bits.

"Less is more - that’s the takeaway."

And for the ladies?

"Don't touch your hair."

