Queen Elizabeth II: Seven of Her Majesty’s favourite beauty products are surprisingly affordable

While the Queen has never publicly disclosed what beauty products and brands she uses, it’s known that she does has a few favourites — and they’re surprisingly affordable, writes Gillian Halliday

While more is known about Her Majesty’s fashion style — from her signature pearl necklaces and brooches and splash of bright colours — what adorns her vanity is more secretive. Over the years, her beauty regime has become disclosed bit by bit. In fact, it can be discerned through her royal warrants — a system of patronage dating back 800 years.

The select companies that hold royal warrants have been supplying the House of Windsor for many years, and have earned the privilege to boast about their royal clientele.

And the best part is, a lot of these are purse-friendly and accessible. Here’s a breakdown of the Queen’s purported must-have beauty products.

1. Clarins, Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact, £30

At her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth chose Clarins cosmetics for the momentous occasion after commissioning the company to create a shade of lipstick that went with her robes.

Seventy years into her reign, she still opts to regularly use the brand’s products, with Clarins holding a royal warrant for “skincare and cosmetics” since 2007. Rumour has it that Ever Matte powder in the shade Transparent Fair is among the Queen’s ‘holy grail’ products.

2. Essie nail polish in shade Ballet Slippers, £7.99

Although the monarch’s hands are typically concealed by her beloved white gloves for public engagements, legend has it that Her Majesty’s love affair with her favourite polish began in 1989 when her hairdresser wrote to Essie’s founder, Essie Weingarten, asking for a bottle of the brand’s best-selling Ballet Slippers shade. Regardless of whether or not it’s true, it is purported to be the only nail polish the Queen will wear. It was also the brand of nail varnish that the Duchess of Cambridge wore on her wedding day in 2011.

3. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Protectant, £28

The American brand has been the holder of the royal warrant status for nearly 60 years, and although the company ‘keeps Ma’am’ on which products the Queen loves, it has revealed that it works closely with Angela Kelly, the monarch’s personal adviser. The brand is, of course, immensely proud of its royal association. This cream is one of the brand’s biggest sellers and is a cult favourite, and can be used as a dry skin salve to help heal insect bites and deeply moisturise. The Queen also enjoys the brand’s lipsticks.

4. Floris White Roses Eau de Toilette 100ml, £80

The bespoke fragrance house is the only perfumer to hold a warrant from Her Majesty, having first received the royal seal of approval in 1820 by King George IV. The current monarch granted it in 1971. While the exact scent worn by the Queen has never been disclosed, given her love of roses, a good bet could be the brand’s White Roses Eau de Toilette. Floris, however, did create a fragrance to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s birth in 1926, aptly named Royal Arms.

5. Molton Brown, Delicious Rhubarb and Rose Bath & Shower Gel, £22

Yet another royal warrant holder, Molton Brown has had the privilege of supplying the Queen with toiletries since 2013. Again, no one knows for sure which particular scent is her favourite.

However, based on her love of the colour pink, this one could be a strong contender.

6. Yardley English Lavender soap trio, £4.99

Back in the mid-18th century, Yardley of London — which was established in 1770 and is celebrating its 252nd anniversary this year — secured a royal warrant from King Charles I, and the British brand maintains its royal ties to this day.

Its luxury soaps are reportedly offered to private guests at Windsor Castle and rumour has it that royal households are always well-stocked with all things Yardley.

7. Kent cherrywood pure white bristle hairbrush, £39

Kent Brushes was founded in 1777 by William Kent during the reign of George III. The company holds a pre-eminent place in the history of brush making, with an unbroken record of excellence in the quality of their production, which has been recognised by the granting of royal warrants for nine reigns. The latest was issued three years after Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.