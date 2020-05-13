Royal warrant shirts made by liquidated Strabane firm to be auctioned

Some of the thousands of pounds worth of shirts that are going under the hammer

More than 1,000 shirts bearing the royal warrant made by a Co Tyrone company before it went into liquidation will go under the hammer next week at an on-line auction.

Grosvenor Shirts, manufactured at Abercorn Factory, in Strabane, since 1999 went into liquidation in February this year closing the door on its flagship retail outlet in the West End of London.

Instructed by the liquidators, Eddisons CJM auctioneers will sell off the stock in 200 lots comprising of bundles of between eight and ten shirts.

These handmade shirts usually retail for between £100 and £150 but could be snapped up in the auction for 80% less.

Eddisons CJM director Paul Cooper said this is one of the more unusual auctions the company has organised.

He said: "The company went into liquidation at the end of February and Begbies Traynor, the specialists winding up the affairs of the business, have now instructed us to sell off stock from both Jermyn Street and the Abercorn Factory.

"Grosvenor Shirts was a private limited company that was founded in 1999 to compete at the top end of the market. Its shirts were designed in London and handmade at the historic Abercorn Factory in Strabane, which of course has a shirt making tradition dating back to the mid-19th century.

“The business achieved spectacular success, initially with a concession in Selfridges, followed by a stand alone store in Mayfair and then the opening of their flagship store on Jermyn Street in 2013. That was also the year that the company gained the royal warrant.

"It is an unusual auction that is expected to attract a lot of attention. Luxury shirts, hand made by the royal shirtmaker, are not something that you’ll see in the saleroom so often."

In addition to the shirts, the auction will also include ladies blouses, men’s suits, trousers, skirts, nightwear and accessories ranging from belts and ties to cufflinks and socks.

One quirky lot is a box of socks, the remnants of a 2010 World Cup licensing deal that saw Grosvenor making formal shirts and clothing for each of the 32 qualifying teams.

The fully illustrated auction catalogue is available at www.eddisonscjm.com. The online auction is scheduled to end at Noon on Wednesday 20th May.