Sharon’s crowning glory after winning top award for third time and entry to British Hairdressing Awards’ Hall of Fame

Co Down hairdresser Sharon Malcolm has said she is elated after being crowned Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year for the third time – and then inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards’ Hall of Fame.

The Newtownards woman and proprietor of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing scored a hair-raising hat-trick of accolades on Monday night, when she also picked up the Trend Image of the Year gong for the second year running.

Sharon, who celebrated 21 years in business last month, said entering the Hall of Fame was a dream come true, particularly after such a challenging year for the industry. Hair and beauty salons across the UK were forced to close for several months during lockdown then adapt to new ways of operating when allowed to reopen.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, took place at Grosvenor House in London and marked the third time that Sharon has been named as the Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year at the British Hairdressing Awards. To be inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards’ Hall of Fame, hairdressers must win the same category three times.

Sharon, who was a finalist for nine years before winning her first Northern Ireland title, said it had long been her goal to win a place in the Hall of Fame and that her induction was proof that dreams could come true with hard work and commitment.

“From I was a young girl, all I ever wanted was to be a hairdresser,” she said.

“Since opening Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, it’s been my long-held goal to be named as Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year three times and fulfil my dream of being inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame.

“Proving that you should never give up on your dreams, I was a Northern Ireland finalist for nine years before first winning Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year in 2014 for my collection ‘Bella’.

“In 2019, I was crowned Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year for a second time with my collection ‘Desire’, and in 2020 I won the Trend Image of the Year category.

“This year, I’m completely honoured and thrilled to have been named NI Hairdresser of the Year for a third time for my latest collection, ‘Presence’ and to have won Trend Image of the year again. It was an amazing night!”

Hosted by TV and radio personality, Rylan Clark, and executive director of Hairdressers Journal International, Jayne Lewis-Orr, Sharon was presented with her award at the black-tie event, where she celebrated the win with members of her team.

Sharon continued: “I am absolutely elated about this win, particularly following what has been such a challenging couple of years for many families and business owners.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my customers and my incredible team for their ongoing support over the past two years. We are incredibly grateful to have such loyal customers, many of whom have been supporting the salon for 21 years.”

The salon can be contacted on 02891 819000 or via email at hair@sharonmalcolm.co.uk. Follow the salon at Facebook.com/Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing or follow Sharon on Twitter @smalcolmhair and Instagram @sharonmalcolmhairdressing.