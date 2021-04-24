Spring clean your skincare: Michelle Ryan of Image Skincare advises on how we can wake up our regime for brighter days

During the winter months our skin tends to be drier or more dehydrated. Because of this we lean towards richer moisturisers for comfort. This can cause a build up on the skin, so exfoliation is a really important step in our routine. Gently exfoliating your skin daily will help reveal a brighter, more even skin tone and then our serums and moisturiser will effectively work better and not just sit on the surface of the skin. My top pick for daily exfoliation is the Iluma Intense Brightening Powder (£43). Also, your skin will change from season to season, so it is a good idea to re-evaluate your skincare and lean into lighter weight products like lotions and serums to avoid any heavy residue on the skin. Naturally, your skin may feel like it is becoming slightly oily, so veer more for serums. Our skin can go through a process of water loss coming into the summer months due to the change in temperatures, so hyaluronic acid is a beneficial ingredient to add into your routine daily to prevent this from happening. The Ageless Hyaluronic Filler (£67.50) has six different types of HA and feels like you are giving you skin a glass of water.

Have Zooms/Teams meetings had an impact on our skin?

Yes, blue light unfortunately has a negative impact on our collagen network in the skin and can contribute to premature aging. It is very important that we are protecting our skin from light damage by using a broad spectrum SPF with blue light protection like the prevention + line from IMAGE skincare daily.

How important is exfoliation?

Exfoliation is a vital part of skincare effectively working on the skin. When we are younger your skin naturally exfoliates itself over a 28-day period. As we get older that becomes very sluggish and needs a helping hand by incorporating ingredients like AHAs (Glycolic, lactic, malic or mandelic acid) or BHAs (Salicylic) into our routine. Do not overuse acids on the skin, I find 2-3 times a week can be more than effective. Whereas if you are on the sensitive side, it is still important to exfoliate but use enzymes instead. This is a gently but effective way of exfoliating the skin. If you are investing in skincare and not exfoliating, you are not getting the best benefits from your serums and creams.

How important is moisturiser?

Moisturisers act like a protective shield on the skin and prevent moisture from escaping and can also be beneficial to replenish oils or lipids in the skin. Your skin is made up oil and water, so moisturising regularly allows your skin to function correctly and prevents the breakdown of your skin's barrier. So, think of a moisturiser as the roof of a house, as in it traps moisture in the skin and prevents toxins from entering.

Should we be hydrating skin with a mist?

Mists can be a great way of topping up hydrating in the skin. But they are more of a quick fix. Ideally if your skin is excessively dehydrated, a serum is going to be the product that can fix that problem for you. The Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum (£65) is an option to maintain hydration in the skin and give you a long-term result.

Should we use lighter-based products rather than heavier, thicker products?

Yes absolutely, but sometimes you just need the comforting feeling of a richer product on the skin if you are dry. It is more important what goes on under the rich moisturiser that counts. So, with any skin concern or condition I will always try treating with serums or lighter weight products because the molecule side of these products is designed to absorb into the skin and fix the problem. Whereas richer, emollient-based moisturisers sit on the surface of the skin but do not necessarily make changes or treat the condition. But they do create comfort and protection. Consultation is so important as a trained eye will be able to identify what your skin needs.

Should we be using a SPF every day?

SPF is so important and as a nation I feel we are becoming more aware of the negative impact over sun exposure can have on our skin. I feel like pigmentation concerns are more common than lines and wrinkles nowadays. By wearing a SPF daily, you are protecting your skin from ageing, skin cancer and inflammation. There are two types of UVA rays we are exposed to: UVA's ageing ray that breaks down your collagen and elastin. We get this ray all year round, even in winter months. Then we get UVB rays when the sun comes out; this ray gives our skin colour but contributes to dark pigment spots forming in the skin and permanent damage to our skin cells. Please wear an SPF daily: it is genuinely the most anti-ageing product you can use on your skin.

For those who haven't, should we wash our make-up brushes?

Make-up brushes are feeding grounds for bacteria and as humans we are bacteria. So, every day you use a make-up brush you can be guaranteed you are leaving traces of bacteria behind, be it good or bad bacteria. You should be cleaning your make brushes at least once a week and more frequently if you suffer with acne or rosacea. Make-up brushes are usually made of synthetic or animal hair. You would not go months without washing your own hair so treat your make up brushes the same. If possible, I would also suggest changing your brushes every 3-6 months because it gets harder to clean them after a while.