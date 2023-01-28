There’s more to lavender than just sleep when it comes to skincare

Embrace purple flower power with one of the hardiest and most hardworking skincare ingredient, writes Aine Toner

Yes, lavender can help aid sleep: that’s a given. The aromatherapy nature of the plant promotes relaxation in your body and mind. However, there’s plenty more this purple plant than a blissful eight hours.

For centuries, lavender has been applied to the skin to treat various conditions, so it’s no surprise to see so many beauty and skincare products using lavender as a main ingredient. Its antiseptic properties help skin heal faster, and when combined with rich aloe vera, it can help soothe sunburn and quickly heal minor wounds.

Of course, if you’re a fan of the scent, then you’re onto a winner; however, there are other benefits for skincare thanks to its powerful calming and cleaning properties.

There are over 40 species of lavender plant and over 400 varieties – some with specific chemical compounds are best used for other means than topical skincare.

That said, lavender within skincare can help in neutralising the skin, controlling dryness and plumping the appearance of skin. Adding oxygen to the skin, cells are given what is essentially an energy boost, kickstarting the growth of new cells. Cue a healthy glow, no wonder the ingredient is often used in anti-ageing products.

For some with dry skin, lavender can help equalise the skin’s ph balance, moisturising and controlling oil development. It also prevents skin from turning too dry – hurrah!

Though you may see lavender oil as ideal for spot treating, it’s important to note that essential oils in their pure form – ie, without a carrier oil – are often too concentrated for topical use, so this is not usually recommended.

Staying with spots, lavender, along with other ingredients, will help reduce swelling that can accompany acne and other skin irritations.

One of the most versatile and widely used of all essential oils, its regenerative effect on skin can also help prevent scarring. This means lovely lavender can aid in the healing of cuts and scrapes, thanks to its antiseptic properties.

Using lavender floral water – distilled form of the essential oil – as a toner or facial mist is a good option for those with oily or blemish-prone skin. Getting scientific, its small molecular structure helps penetrate into the skin, supporting healing from the inside out.

Research has further shown that massaging lavender oil onto the scalp can improve hair growth.

Not sure how to use it? A hot foot soak is an affordable technique that helps ease anxiety, calm a busy mind, alleviate tension, relieve poor circulation and boost your mood. Simply find a container that’ll fit both feet comfortably. Add a couple of drops of lavender oil or Epsom salts for a relaxing and revitalising treatment.

Make your own… bath salts

Elisa Rossi’s new book Happy Skin Kitchen

Elisa Rossi’s new book Happy Skin Kitchen (Thorsons, £25, available now) has multiple recipes to nourish your skin, including Lavender & Chamomile Sleep-aid Bath Salts

Having a hectic work schedule, fitting in exercise, cooking and finding time to do the things you enjoy, all amounts to a busy and sometimes stressful life. It can be difficult to wind down at the end of the day, which means many of us go to bed with a frenetic mind, and our sleep is disrupted. A night of quality sleep is worth a hundred eye creams. During sleep, your skin’s blood flow increases, and the organ rebuilds its collagen and repairs damage from UV exposure, reducing wrinkles and age spots. Enriched with chamomile and lavender, these Sleep-aid Bath Salts are ideal for relaxing the body and mind and for soothing aches and tired muscles. Frankincense, peppermint and lavender help to encourage deep, restorative sleep.

MAKES AROUND A 1-LITRE JAR

What you’ll need

500g Epsom salts

15 drops of frankincense essential oil

10 drops of peppermint essential oil

50g dried lavender flowers 50g dried chamomile flowers 250g Himalayan salt

Method

Fill the jar halfway full of Epsom salts. Next, add the frankincense and peppermint oil. Put the lid on and shake well to combine. Remove the lid and add the dried lavender and chamomile flowers. Put the lid back on and shake again. Fill up the rest of the jar with the Himalayan salt. Give it a final vigorous shake and it’s ready to be used next time you want to have a relaxing bath.

