Top five second hand steals in Belfast

With the rise of second-hand shopping across Belfast, the Belfast Telegraph has sought out some of the best pre-loved purchases in the city.

Vinyl

All vintage music enthusiasts love vinyl and there is no shortage of second-hand shops selling vinyl, including Dragon Records, Voodoo Soup Records, Time Slip Records and many more. Many records are available for as little as £1.

Levis

Vintage Levis are not only much cheaper but many would argue better quality than modern jeans.

Vintages Levis can be found in many second-hand shops across the city, including Fuzz Vintage, MASH Vintage and more. Second-hand Levis are available for as little as £10.

Designer Handbags

Most women would love a designer handbag but unfortunately many are unable to afford the designer price tag.

Deja Vu Belfast has the answer by offering second-hand designer handbags for a fraction of the price of a new one. The second-hand shop offers bags from Gucci, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry to name a few. Some designer bags are available from Deja Vu Belfast for less than £100.

Doc Martens

Dr Martens will never not be fashionable but with many new ones costing over £100, new DMs aren’t an option for most of us.

Instead of opting for fake Docs, try shopping at MASH Vintage Belfast where a traditional pair only costs £65.

Military Clothes

Cargo pants have recently grown in popularity across the younger generation but military clothes are always going to be popular for vintage shoppers.

Real military clothes are available in Belfast’s second-hand shops like Alchemy Vintage and Arts and American Madness. Some vintage US army clothes are available in Belfast for less than £30.