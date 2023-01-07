Veganuary: Top 10 eco-conscious cosmetic choices

There’s no better time than January to make a change to your routine, and Chelsea Harrop from Veganuary is appealing for people to buy animal-free products.

Veganuary, which is a non-profit organisation, encourages people to try vegan for January and the rest of the year.

“We help people try vegan without any judgment by sharing free resources and tips. Taking part in Veganuary is a great way to reduce your impact on the environment, save the lives of animals and improve your health,” Chelsea says.

“Participants report many benefits in the first 31 days of going vegan and beyond, such as better skin, increased energy levels and improved cooking skills.”

For those who are new to vegan beauty and are unsure where to start, Chelsea offers this advice: “Making plant-based food swaps is just one part of the journey to a vegan lifestyle, but people who are ready to take it one step further may not realise how many products are tested on animals or use animal-derived ingredients.

“Veganuary is the perfect time to start thinking about vegan beauty as veganism comes into the limelight.

“Swapping out your existing beauty products shouldn’t be too challenging, as lots of popular brands are already vegan and cruelty-free, such as Barry M, Aveda, e.l.f. and Superdrug’s own-brand B. Beauty. Many well-known brands are cruelty-free and also have some vegan products to choose from such as Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, Lush, and The Body Shop.”

Chelsea says the best way to explore the world of vegan cosmetics is to take it one step at a time.

“You don’t need to completely overhaul your current routine overnight,” she suggests.

“Just experiment and explore as your existing products run out and you’ll eventually find new products you love.

“When browsing and shopping, check for vegan and cruelty-free labels and look out for animal-derived ingredients such as collagen, beeswax, carmine, keratin and lanolin.

“There are plenty of vegan beauty bloggers and influencers who share recommendations and product dupes, which makes the transition a million times easier.”

VeganTan self-tan mousse in medium, £12.99

“By choosing vegan beauty products, you are choosing natural ingredients which means you are reducing the likelihood of breakouts, allergies and inflammation,” Noelle says.

“Our self-tan mousse is rich in aloe vera, which is proven to be ultra hydrating for the skin. Not only are you nourishing your skin by choosing VeganTan, you are also spreading kindness and giving back to the planet with every product you buy.

“We believe the most powerful way to take a stand against climate change is through ethical and eco-conscious practices. That is why we are plastic-free and use natural ingredients in our products.

“With every bottle of VeganTan purchased, we are giving back to the planet by removing 1lb of ocean-bound plastic from the earth’s surface through a plastic neutral programme.”

​To take a step-by-step approach to Veganuary, as Chelsea suggested, begin by making simple swaps.

For example, instead of your usual nail polish, try Sally Hansen’s Good.Kind.Pure. (£8.99). This plant-based 100% vegan polish is formulated with sustainable bamboo and nourishing marine algae to strengthen the nails and add protection from environmental aggressors.

The long-lasting lacquer provides up to seven days of colour and is available in 51 shades, from pale pink to deep red and mulberry. For best results, slick on one layer of Good.Kind.Pure. Top Coat.

Read more Nine beauty heroes to have and to hold

For skincare, consider an eco-friendly company such as Dr Craft, a brand conceived by two leading academics in green chemistry and sustainability at The University of Leeds, professors Chris Rayner and Richard Blackburn. The line includes antioxidant rescue serum, soothing cream cleanser, brightening exfoliator, purifying toner mist, intensive hand cream and more, and items are priced from £14 (for the hand cream).

Dr Craft specialise in three ranges; mandarin, grape, and a bio-bakuchiol, which is a natural alternative to retinol that’s made from psoralea corylifolia or babchi, a medicinal plant originating from India and China.

Wet n Wild’s affordable 10-pan shadow palette Call Me Sunshine (£6.49) is a great all-rounder palette for a low-key daytime look or an evening smoky eye. The shadows are packed with pigment and are highly blendable.

The brand’s MegaSlicks lip gloss are retailing for £3.99 and are available in 16 shades. The high-shine gloss is formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen to ensure fuller and hydrated-looking lips.

Wet n Wild 10-pan shadow palette Call Me Sunshine, £6.49

Top 10 vegan cosmetics

1) Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant, £59

​2) Dr Craft, Mandarin Antioxidant Rescue Serum, £26

​3) Note Full Bloom Lash Mascara, £9.95

​4) Sally Hansen Good.Kind.Pure. Lasting Color, £8.99

​5) The Elements ABC Exfoliating Peel, £8

​6) Wet n Wild Mega Slicks Lip Gloss, £3.99

​7) VeganTan Facial Mist, £12.99

​8) VeganTan Self-Tan Mousse in Medium, £12.99

​9) wet n wild 10-Pan Shadow Palette Call Me Sunshine, £6.49

​10) Grow Gorgeous Repair Strengthening Hair & Scalp Mask, £25