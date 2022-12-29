Vivienne Westwood: Tributes as iconic British fashion designer and Dame dies aged 81

The designer, who came to prominence during the Punk scene in the 1960s, died “surrounded my her family” in Clapham, south London on Thursday.

In a statement posted to her social media accounts, her management said: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 vears has been immense and will continue into the future.

"Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today.

"Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth." “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

Born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Cheshire, England to a working class family, Westwood began her fashion career by creating and selling her own jewellery on a market stall.

Notable one of the architects of the ‘punk movement’ in the 1960s, she worked alongside her first husband artist Malcolm McLaren to design clothing eventually creating her eponymous label.

She was made a Dame for her services to fashion in 2006.

Known for her strong political beliefs, Westwood campaigned for nuclear disarmament, climate change and civil rights.

She is survived by her two children, Benjamin and Joseph.