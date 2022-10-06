What did Kate wear on royal visit to Northern Ireland? Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Belfast in matching blue outfits

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity in Belfast. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland and Kate has been stunning those gathered with her matching blue ensemble.

The pair have arrived in the province for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their visit began with a trip to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast. Inside, 12-year-old Elyse Quinn, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.

Prince William was seen in a smart navy jacket and blue jumper.

The Princess of Wales continued the blue theme, looking elegant in a £295 silk pussybow blouse by Winser London, available for royal fashionistas here, and matching blue coat, together with navy trousers.

She was also seen in her beloved pair of Missoma hoop earrings, which we’ve seen before, and are available here for £85, alongside a Nano Montreal style DeMellier London £295 handbag. While she was sporting the smooth navy model in NI, she also owns a deep toffee version. Last time we saw the smooth navy bag was during a visit to Cardiff to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. It is available here.

The Princess of Wales holding a her Nano Montreal style DeMellier handbag. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Princess’ outfit was a remarkably similar colour to her ensemble during her 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, although she opted for an outfit more fitting for the slightly milder conditions.

William and Kate were welcomed by politicians including Sinn Fein's Tina Black, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, and John Finucane, MP for North Belfast. They then spoke to counsellors inside about the charity's work.