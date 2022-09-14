Young, wild and toxed: Why are so many twentysomethings getting Botox and filler?

Last year, Connor paid £800 for 6ml of dermal filler to be injected into his chin, jawline and cheekbones. He is 23. “I was paying for it in monthly instalments because I couldn’t afford it all at once,” he recalls. Connor’s choice to get dermal filler was a solution to his long-held insecurity about the shape of his face. “Since I was around 15 or 16, I’ve always wanted to have a more defined face. I would use apps like Facetune when I was younger to edit my face to see what it would look like.”