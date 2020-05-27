Zoom in: Can a virtual stylist reboot your post lockdown look?

Personal stylists have been forced to adapt their services, writes Meadhbh McGrath, and are focusing on online sessions

Personal stylists have been forced to adapt their services. Picture: Independent.ie

Lockdown has been a wakeup call, forcing us to stop and reevaluate many aspects of our lives: our routines, our careers, our relationships, even our wardrobes. It may seem frivolous in the context of everything else going on in the world, but organising our closets can offer a way to recharge and refresh - in the style department, at least.