Zoom in: Can a virtual stylist reboot your post lockdown look?

Personal stylists have been forced to adapt their services, writes Meadhbh McGrath, and are focusing on online sessions

Lockdown has been a wakeup call, forcing us to stop and reevaluate many aspects of our lives: our routines, our careers, our relationships, even our wardrobes. It may seem frivolous in the context of everything else going on in the world, but organising our closets can offer a way to recharge and refresh - in the style department, at least.