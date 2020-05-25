A degree of uncertainty: As universities in NI adapt to the Covid-19 crisis, students and prospective undergraduates share what course of action they're considering

Should they take a year out and hope the pandemic passes or settle for a year of remote learning? Young people tell Linda Stewart they're getting a tough lesson as to what their options might be

You've had your nose to the grindstone for months now, plugging away at the A-level revision - and then the exams are cancelled. That's the experience of thousands of sixth-form pupils across Northern Ireland who suddenly find themselves in limbo, wondering whether they will get into the courses they have applied for. And even if they do get onto their chosen courses, student life in the near future is likely to look very different from what they had imagined.