A fascinating juncture in NI’s history approaches – the ‘post-whataboutery’ phase

RTE’s Northern editor Tommie Gorman reflects on the state of politics on this side of the border

At a time when he was inside the DUP tent, the then Assembly member for South Down, Jim Wells occasionally ribbed me about my title ‘RTÉ’s Northern Editor.’ I’d point out to him how, in my reporting, I always sought to call my place of work ‘Northern Ireland’. It was done for accuracy’s sake as that’s how it is described in the Agreement, reached in Belfast on Good Friday, 1998 — an accord opposed by the DUP but passed in separate referendums on both sides of the border.