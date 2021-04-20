'A natural part of coming to terms with cancer is experiencing different feelings'
Recognising the signs and symptoms of oesophageal cancer are crucial to early diagnosis, Arlene Harris speaks with Feargal Delaney.
Arlene Harris
Cancer is something which affects all of us in some form or other - with studies suggesting that one in two of us will develop the disease at some stage during our lifetime. And even those who don't get it, they will undoubtedly have loved ones, family and friends who do.