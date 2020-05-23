A plague on your houses: How disease and pandemics have shaped history and remade empires

The Black Death wiped out 50 years of economic progress, destroying nations and building others. Borzou Daragahi wonders what history can tell us about our post-pandemic future

When Abu Sa'id Bahadur Khan, the last ruler of the Mongol empire's Ilkhanate, surveyed his domain in the year 1330, he must have been really pleased with himself. He held power over a vast region stretching from the Indus River to the Mediterranean. It included a network of trade and military routes that stretched thousands of miles across Persia and the Fertile Crescent into Anatolia.