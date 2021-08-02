A sanctuary on a shoestring: how an Armagh woman’s dream garden blossomed and grew  

Donna Crilly from Armagh who had a remarkable transformation of her garden using £2 items during lockdown. Photo by Peter Morrison

Donna was left with free time on her hands after losing her catering job as a result of the pandemic.. Photo by Peter Morrison

A Co Armagh mum-of-three who longed for her own private space during lockdown has told how she transformed her wasteland of a garden into a stunning, low-cost sanctuary.

Donna Crilly, 47, from Armagh, was left with free time on her hands after losing her catering job as a result of the pandemic. A childhood ambition to become an interior designer was set aside when she fell pregnant with her first son and a variety of jobs ensued. But she still had an eye for design and a passion for creativity.

When she was made redundant, Donna enrolled for an interior design course, which gave her the confidence to experiment and test out her skills. She tried her hand at upcycling furniture, which she enjoyed, and helped a few friends with design ideas for their homes.

But with her three grown-up sons back home during lockdown, Donna decided she need some private space of her own to relax and meditate so Project Garden Transformation got underway, inspired by a dream Donna had.

“The garden was a wasteland to be honest,” she said. “We’d built on an extension to our home and there were bits of cement, scaffolding poles and blocks lying around. It was a mess.

“The first thing we did was put down paving. My partner and my dad did that last September and the paving itself was the most expensive part of the job.

“Then winter came so we left it but once it was springtime, I started on the design of my wee sanctuary.

“I dreamt one night about this turquoise shed so decided to go for that. I learned about Triadic colour schemes in one of the course modules and opted for pink for one wall and yellow for the other. Black helps create balance and harmony too.

“I just love the bright colours. They are so uplifting and make me think of summer holidays.”

Donna then began to pick up pieces of furniture and accessories for her garden, rummaging through local shops, markets and online for her bargain buys.

She bought a bright pink day bed to match one of the walls, a neon ‘Love’ sign which she varnished for exterior use and a drinks trolley and mirror on Facebook Marketplace, which she added her own unique touches to and painted in Frenchic paint from the Al Fresco range.

Donna, who says she has a great eye for a bargain, purchased cheap throws from a local shop and a mix of cushions at £2 or £3 each from online retailer Shein. Aside from the paving stones, the entire transformation, including the plants and flowers, cost around £200.

“To me, my garden is a way to connect with God, to show my gratitude and joy for all the beauty around me,” said Donna.

“I’m part of a meditation group and it’s important to have that special place where I can go and feel at peace.

“I’m never out of the garden now. I love it. Just sitting looking at it makes me smile.

“It’s proof that these things can be done on a low budget. I see a lot of beauty in older things. It’s better to upcycle than to throw things away.

“Now I have my own sanctuary, though to be honest, all the family use it – as well as the two dogs.”

Donna said she has since been approached by a few people for advice on how to transform their gardens and homes and is toying with the idea of branching out on her own with interior design.

“Over the last while I’ve seen lives torn apart and I’ve lost friends too, which has made me realise life is too short and we’re only here once,” she said.

“I had my children when I was young and I set aside that dream I had to be an interior designer. I worked in different jobs, but it was only when I lost my catering job as a result of the pandemic that I finally found the confidence to do a course in interior design.

“I told myself ‘if you don’t do it now, when will you?’. I don’t want to be that person who watches other people do the things that I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’m so glad I enrolled for the course and who knows what my next project will be?”