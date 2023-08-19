A sign of the times: Jason Burke on the history of Belfast’s North Street
If any street, area, or location were to symbolise the rampant neglect of our historical landscape then North Street surely has to be this, writes historian Jason Burke
North Street epitomises Belfast’s disregard for its own backstory. At the lower end is the derelict Exchange and Assembly Rooms, once Belfast’s most important building; at the other end is a huge sign on a gable end reminding passers-by that this is ‘The heart of old Belfast. Home to the City’s Oldest Buildings’.