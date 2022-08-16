A widower’s diary: ‘Post-death red tape requires a printer, a car and a lot of free time’
In January, father of four Steve Dempsey lost his wife to cancer. In his column, he writes about life after saying goodbye
Steve Dempsey
When my wife was dying, I lost all track of time. Was that a day? A week? A month? Who knows! All the normal events that break our days and weeks into meaningful chunks lost their stickiness. After Kate died, time refused to return to its normal rhythm for a while, passing instead in fits and starts.