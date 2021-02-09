Action for Children calls for emotional wellbeing support as Covid lockdown bites
With one in eight children and young people in NI struggling with emotional difficulties, Action for Children is calling on Education Minister Peter Weir to invest in school funds that support their emotional wellbeing. Linda Stewart finds out more from the charity's Blues Team
Linda Stewart
Both Covid lockdowns have been hard to deal with - but in different ways, according to Niamh Armstrong, a Year 10 student at St Louise's Comprehensive School in west Belfast.