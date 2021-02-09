Action for Children calls for emotional wellbeing support as Covid lockdown bites

With one in eight children and young people in NI struggling with emotional difficulties, Action for Children is calling on Education Minister Peter Weir to invest in school funds that support their emotional wellbeing. Linda Stewart finds out more from the charity's Blues Team

Mind your head: The Blues Programme delivered by Action for Children

Linda Stewart Tue 9 Feb 2021 at 07:00