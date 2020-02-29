Albert Smallwoods: Faith has sustained many people who have faced unspeakably difficult circumstances... who can forget the Christian witness of Gordon Wilson, who lost his daughter, Marie, in the Enniskillen bombing?

In conversation with Albert Smallwoods MBE

Man of faith: Albert Smallwoods is proud of the Church of Ireland’s contribution to the community

Albert Smallwoods MBE is a leading Church of Ireland layman from Londonderry with long service to the Church and to developing world charities. He has been married to Vivian for 45 years and they have two daughters, Gillian and Nicola, and four grandchildren.

Q. Can you tell us something of your background?

A. I was born in Londonderry 82 years ago and reared in Dungiven Road in a small house with no electricity, or running water, no bath - obviously - and an outside toilet. I am the third in a family of four and, sadly, my two sisters and brother have died. My father, Joseph, drove a horse and cart, delivering goods from the railway stations to shops and offices. My mother, Elizabeth, looked after the home and family. She was very house-proud. My earliest years coincided with the Second World War, so there were blackouts and food rationing. An air-raid shelter was built outside our front door and we had to use it when an alarm was sounded.

Times were hard, because my father had asthma and was off work for months each year. There was no sick pay then and we had to survive on a few pounds each week. We didn't even have the money to buy coal. Life is very different nowadays, thank God.

I have been married to Vivian for 45 years and we've been blessed with two daughters, Gillian and Nicola, and four wonderful grandchildren. Apart from my wedding and the birth of our children and grandchildren, the highlight of my life was receiving the MBE from the Queen on February 18, 1992.

Q. What about your education?

A. I went to Rossdowney Primary School, then to Londonderry Technical College. My mother was a great Christian believer and we had to attend Sunday School at All Saints in Clooney. I remember pumping the church organ during my last year in Sunday School.

Q. And what about employment?

A. I started work at 15 in the Londonderry Electric Light Station. My first weekly pay packet contained the princely sum of £1. I trained as an electrical engineer, starting off as an apprentice. I attended Londonderry Technical College and my final year of studies was in Belfast Technical College. After that, I got a job at Coolkeeragh Power Station in 1960, became engineer-in-charge in 1970 and worked there until I took early retirement in 1994.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. In my early teens, I would walk to the Guildhall in Derry with a neighbour, Lily, to attend the Christian Workers' Union's Sunday evening service. At one of the services, we were asked if anyone wanted to give their life to Jesus. I decided I wanted to and I was invited to come forward for the laying on of hands.

I was confirmed in Glendermott Parish Church on the last Sunday before Easter in 1953. I recently completed 50 years' service in a variety of positions in my parish church.

I have had a fulfilling life and feel particularly grateful, because, when I was 19, my GP advised me I would struggle with my health. In fact, he doubted that I would see 50. I'm now in my 80s, so I feel very blessed.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis of faith, or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. I have never experienced a crisis of faith, but I have often wondered where the world is going.

Why can't we live in peace and harmony, without wars? How can we be indifferent to the suffering of those in other countries who are living in poverty, dying from hunger, afflicted by preventable diseases?

The inadequacy of people's response to huge issues like these troubles me greatly. It's one of the reasons why I've been privileged to serve on the committee of the Church of Ireland's Bishops' Appeal.

Q. Have you ever been angry with God? And, if so, why?

A. Our mother suffered illness for many years and died when she was only 53, so I often asked myself why God took her at such an early age? Having supported Christian Aid for many years (I served on its all-Ireland management committee from 1990 to 1998), I travelled to India in 2007 to see projects supported by the Church of Ireland world development committee and Christian Aid and that experience has stayed with me ever since.

You have to see the conditions there to believe them. It was really shocking to see children and adults living on the streets and literally starving.

I ask God why, in a world of plenty, do so many people have to suffer because they have so little?

I have been a member of the Church of Ireland's world development committee for 40 years. A few years ago, I spearheaded a fundraising campaign to buy mosquito nets for Nigeria.

We set a target of £100,000, which I doubted we would ever reach, but Bishop Ken Good said, "Have faith, Albert."

In fact, we raised £117,000 and it's estimated we saved around 100,000 lives. I had faith.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. I've never been ashamed of the Church of Ireland, which has provided me with many opportunities to serve Jesus Christ. I'm proud of the Church's history, its standing in society and the positive contribution it's made to our community.

I think its contribution to improving community relations here has been excellent, but I am disappointed that we haven't made a better job of teaching people within our denominations what we believe as a Church.

Q. Are you afraid of dying? Or can you look beyond death?

A. I'm not afraid of dying, though I'm conscious that the process of death is often surrounded by pain and weakness. I believe that our bodies will be raised at the resurrection, God's presence will fill and renew creation and our human abilities will be perfected.

Q. Do you think that the Churches here are fulfilling their mission?

A. There are human, as well as divine, reasons why some Churches grow and others decline. I would like to think that all Churches are attempting to grow, but some are stagnant and in decline. Neverthless, the good news of Jesus Christ is always relevant, bringing hope and help and peace into people's lives.

Q. Why are so many people turning their back on organised religion?

A. Religious activity, without the life-transforming power of Christ, is dead and depressing. I'd even say it's meaningless. In some cases, people are opting for a less formal approach to faith and worship. I feel that modern society is responsible for so many people leaving traditional worship. There are so many other attractions to occupy people's minds that Church and faith come bottom of their "bucket list" in life.

I think it's up to us to offer a more attractive faith. It's interesting that some Churches in the West are in decline and yet, in Africa, they are building more and more churches. Perhaps we have much to learn from our brothers and sisters in the developing world.

Q. Has religion helped, or hindered, the people of Northern Ireland?

A. In some cases, religion has created and nurtured a sectarian mindset. In others, lives have been changed and transformed by the Gospel of grace. Vibrant faith has sustained many people who have had to face unspeakably difficult circumstances in their lives.

Who can forget the example, the Christian witness, of the late Gordon Wilson, who lost his daughter, Marie, in the Enniskillen bombing?

Q. What is your favourite film, book and music?

A. The film is Titanic, the 1997 version, the book is Scouting For Boys by Robert Baden-Powell and the music is Last Night of the Proms.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. In my parish church, or visiting churches while I'm on holiday.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone?

A. I like this one from a headstone in Scotland, "Gone to yet another committee", which my family might think appropriate, or, as Robert Baden-Powell said, "I hope I have left the world a better place."

Q. Have you any major regrets?

A. None. But I would want to acknowledge that my life of service to many charities would not have been possible without the kindness and support of my wife, Vivian, who has been my rock throughout and to whom I express my heartfelt thanks.