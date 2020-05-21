An empty bar, a closed boating business, an ice cream shop in cold storage... the NI holiday traders hoping for a late summer boost
This should be boom time for Northern Ireland's best known resorts, but coronavirus has turned them into ghost towns. Linda Stewart finds out how businesses in Portrush, the north coast and Newcastle are riding out the pandemic lockdown
Linda Stewart
Portrush: The shops are shuttered, the amusements have ground to a halt and the only living creatures to be seen are the soaring gulls and an occasional dog walker.