An empty bar, a closed boating business, an ice cream shop in cold storage... the NI holiday traders hoping for a late summer boost

This should be boom time for Northern Ireland's best known resorts, but coronavirus has turned them into ghost towns. Linda Stewart finds out how businesses in Portrush, the north coast and Newcastle are riding out the pandemic lockdown

The deserted East Strand at Portrush

Linda Stewart Thu 21 May 2020 at 11:26