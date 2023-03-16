An engaging dilemma… should you return the ring post-breakup?

Headlines about TV star Maya Jama and a £800k engagement ring has reignited the age-old debate over who owns its post break-up. Here two women give their very different stances on the issue

When news that Love Island presenter Maya Jama’s former fiancé was reportedly demanding the broadcaster hand back a ring worth a reported £800,000, it sparked the usual flurry of online debates.

Jama got engaged to basketball star Ben Simmons back in December 2021 at his £3.7m mansion in New Jersey after a seven-month relationship. The pair, however, split last year after the long distance became too much for their romance.

A year later, athlete Simmons now apparently wants his ring back and according to press reports, has sent his former fiancee a legal letter demanding its return. Jama is said to have been left surprised by the action, insisting, her ex-partner has never asked for the ring back.

Maya Jama has reportedly been asked to return her engagement ring. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) — © Dave Benett/Getty Images

Despite the apparent issue, the law on the matter is very clear — at least in the UK. Broadly speaking, the British legal system defines an engagement ring as an ‘absolute gift’ and, as such, belongs to the person to whom it was given. The law takes no account of which partner calls off the engagement so, regardless of who broke off the relationship, the ring does not have to be given back.

Like all legal matters, though. It’s not always clear cut. Courts can give consideration as to whether the ring in question was a family heirloom or other sentimental piece of jewellery that was in the possession of the person popping the proposal. Although generally speaking, an engagement ring doesn’t have to be legally returned, is it morally right for the person who received it to hold onto it?

‘I didn’t hand them back as they were gifts’

Jayne* is a mum of three and lives in Belfast. She has been happily married for the past eight years. Here she explains why she kept her five engagement rings from previous relationships.

“My first engagement was when I was aged 16. The engagement ring I have now is the most expensive at around £5,000. The others were a bit more on the cheaper side and whenever the engagements broke up, it was sad but none of my ex-fiancés ever asked for the rings to be returned.

I never thought about handing them back because I accepted them as gifts. With the reported situation with Maya Jama, I can see the point of view of keeping it: it was a ring that was given to her and she accepted it and why should she give it back?

I’ll never sell mine. One day I’ll pass them on to my daughter, or my grandchildren — they’ll be heirlooms, basically. The rings are part of my history, they’re part of my life — part of my story. They were given to me out of love and if any of my ex-partners had come to me and asked for the rings, then I would have done — but they never did.

Together, the ring collection is worth a few grand. My first one, gold with five diamonds around the main stone, is the ring I’m most attached to because it was from my first love. It didn’t matter to me if it was a ring out of a Kinder egg; it was the meaning behind it.

The rings are all different. My second engagement ring is a gold band with a ruby stone. Another one is emerald. I’m not sentimental about the rings, it’s not that I take them out and look at them.

Although, like I said, I’m sentimental about the one I received when I was 16 because it does have real feeling behind it.

I’m just a big believer that if someone gives you a gift, then it’s not something to be handed back just because it went sour, or someone changed their mind.

I would never give someone a Christmas present and then fall out with them a couple months later and demand it back. I just think it’s in poor taste.

Every single previous engagement I had, it wasn’t me who messed the relationships up, or cheated. It was the man.”

‘It seemed obvious to me to return the ring’

Rachel* recently returned her ring after her two-year engagement broke down, bringing to an end to a long-term relationship. Here she explains why she didn’t think twice about handing back her engagement ring.

“When it became obvious that I was never going to walk down the aisle with my ex-fiancé, when I just couldn’t visualise the marriage ever happening, I was the one who broke off the engagement — after a lot of trying and effort on both sides.

So I really didn’t deliberate with myself; it just seemed obvious to me that I should return the ring.

In fact, it was part of the process; it was symbolic of the end, really. The finality of it all. I know other people feel differently, and choose to hold onto the ring, but to me an engagement ring is not an ordinary gift, it has a specific purpose.

An engagement ring is a piece of jewellery that signifies the coming together of two people, for life.

It’s an object that’s connected to a person. If I’m not connected to that person anymore, it feels wrong to have the ring remain in my possession.

That’s not to say that I don’t miss wearing it. I loved that ring; I picked it out. I panicked whenever I momentarily misplaced it and felt overjoyed when someone complimented it.

I cherished it. It signalled a new chapter ahead. In the days after I gave the ring back, I honestly could still ‘feel’ it on my ring finger — sometimes I forgot that I didn’t have it anymore.

Occasionally, when I’m asked why I returned it, I only can say that as painful as it was to put it back into a box and never wear it again, I hadn’t bought it, so morally, I just couldn’t claim it as truly mine.

Perhaps it the circumstances of the relationship break-up were different, and involved cheating say, then I may have felt differently.

But I have no regrets with my decision.”

*names have been changed