Andrew George Scott, son of a preacher turned bank robber

Andrew George Scott began his life in Co Down, but ended it in Australia as legendary bushranger Captain Moonlite

Church officials aren’t the first people that come to mind as those turning to bushranging. I suppose you can see the appeal: the public’s behind you seven days a week; you end up with great nicknames like Captain Moonlite, even if he gave it to himself. Or was it the sight of the collection plate going round his father’s Anglican church in Rathfriland, Co Down that first tempted him?