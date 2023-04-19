Angela Stallard: ‘Play is fundamental to a happy childhood for children in Northern Ireland’

Quality opportunities are more important than ever for helping young people’s mental health and well-being

Every child has the right to play as stated in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), and this is the central focus of PlayBoard NI’s work.

Established in 1985, PlayBoard is the lead organisation for the development and promotion of children and young people’s play in Northern Ireland.

Play is an intrinsic part of children and young people’s lives and is fundamental to a happy and healthy childhood. It is through play that children learn, and develop the knowledge, skills and abilities that will enhance their social, physical, and emotional well-being.

Play has countless benefits for children and young people. Through it, children find out about the world around them, make friends and build relationships, develop their problem solving and negotiating skills, boost their imagination and creativity, build confidence, independence and resilience, learn how to manage risk, learn how to regulate their emotions and express their feelings, and develop many other crucial life skills.

PlayBoard is committed to developing quality play opportunities that improve children and young people’s lives. Children and young people can face many barriers to play and these challenges increased further over the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, as well as the current cost-of-living crisis.

PlayBoard is committed to offering support to children, young people and families to ensure play remains at the centre of childhood, and have implemented a number of initiatives such as holding our first Toy Swap which took place on April 13.

Our recent publication, ‘Play in times of hardship’, highlights that play doesn’t need to be expensive, or involve costly toys or trips out. Often the most developmentally beneficial play activities are the ‘free and found’ opportunities children can enjoy at home, in settings or in their communities.

PlayBoard delivers a number of play-based projects and works with a range of stakeholders including local councils, schools, school age childcare settings, and our member organisations to ensure that children have the time, space and permission to play.

We recently launched a new animation which highlights the importance of play for children and young people, and how it can help build resilience and bridge divisions. The animation showcases PlayBoard’s work from its foundation to promote play at a time of conflict in Northern Ireland, to our work addressing the impact of the conflict through play, as part of the EU PEACE IV funded OUR Generation project.

OUR Generation is funded under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), to build positive relations and emotional resilience in communities impacted by four decades of the Troubles across Ireland.

Our Spaces to Be programme was delivered in primary schools and childcare settings within the Urban Village Areas in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry, making a significant impact with over 700 children enjoying fun and innovative play sessions, almost 300 practitioners engaging in our play training, and over 150 parents attending interactive information sessions.

Our well-established work with primary schools aims to enhance play knowledge and maximise opportunities for play, working with schools to develop their outdoor play environments and embed a positive play ethos throughout the whole school. Likewise, through offering advice and training to the school age childcare sector, we assist settings to improve their play provision and ensure quality play for the children in their care.

Play is a cross-cutting policy issue affecting education, health, communities and justice, amongst others. As we approach the local elections we’re calling on all political parties to champion play — to recognise and value its importance for children and young people.

The planning and resourcing of play across our communities has never been so important and we will continue our work to ensure that recognition of play and the right to play is embedded across all aspects of government in Northern Ireland.

PlayBoard produces a range of resources to support parents, carers and those working with children including free publications, fun play ideas and activities, The Play Pod podcast, and a monthly e-newsletter.

Membership of PlayBoard is free and open to individuals and organisations who are committed to the child’s right to play.

Angela Stallard is Director of Service Delivery & Development (Acting) at PlayBoard. For more information, visit www.playboard.org