Arresting top IRA terrorist after SAS raid, being blown up and losing colleagues: Troubles experiences of ex-RUC inspector who’s now diving instructor in Bali
Ex-RUC inspector William Clegg's book on harrowing experiences in fight against terrorism
Gail Walker
The rookie scuba diver panicking deep in the clear blue seas off Bali could never guess that the instructor coming to help them had, in a previous life, been blown up, picked up the body parts of murdered colleagues and arrested a top IRA terrorist.