Artist puts pencil to paper for series honouring Good Friday Agreement signatories

Shane Gillen is working on an impressive project highlighting those who lent their signatures to the Good Friday Agreement.

Artist Shane Gillen is creating hand-drawn portraits in a series entitled The Architects of Agreement, which was launched this week. But it’s not his first time being creative for those in the public eye, having previously been commissioned to undertake portraits of John Hume and Seamus Mallon.

“Once I did Seamus, the link between the two [politicians] was very much in my head. I thought it might be an idea to do the Good Friday Agreement signatories,” says Sligo-born Shane, who notes each portrait could take several days.

“Each portrait takes, depending on your mood and how much time you have and [things] going right, up to a week, maybe even longer. A week would be without sleep nearly! I often get lost in them a bit. I could start one and I wouldn’t realise what time it is; it’s almost like meditation. For the past six months I’ve been working round the clock.

“Any time I’ve had, I’ve been going back to revisit the project, so I’ve kind of put everything else in the art world on the back burner to get enough ready to release over this week.”

The artist is interested in exhibiting his work — and there’s a definite appetite. He says the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Republic is keen to tour his portraits around international embassies. For Shane, it’s about getting eyes on the images.

“The Good Friday Agreement is celebrated the world over as one of the most successful multilateral peace talks that has ever happened, so that’s why it has resonance with people.

“For sure, I’ll definitely exhibit them. I really want people to see them in person. You can make a million videos and photos of them but, like any art, it’s far better to actually see it in person.”

Unsurprisingly, he undertook a “massive” amount of research before beginning each portrait: “For this entire project all I’ve been doing is reading and watching and listening to things about the Good Friday Agreement.”

Shane, who was aged 10 in 1998, remembers the day the agreement was approved, sitting in his grandparents’ house.

“The importance of it was completely lost on me at the time. I remember being in my grandparents’ house in Sligo and I remember vividly my parents running into the room.

“As a kid, if an adult sees something significant, you can pick up on that but have no idea why. I remember my granddad turning the TV up full blast and, sure, as far as I was concerned, it was just the news, the same as every other day.

“I remember being there and probably not caring or realising or understanding why it was important, but I remember the sense of importance in the room.”

Shane has a keen interest in history and politics and attended and listened to as much as possible as regards research.

This included attending a talk hosted by Monica McWilliams and Hillary Clinton in Washington while there during the St Patrick’s Day festivities.

Some portraits were semi completed but, under his scrutiny, were scrapped for new versions.

“There’s nothing worse than when you get about six hours into one and you have to start again,” says Shane.

“It’s a mindset thing more than anything. If you’re thinking about anything else, such as work or are stressed, you can’t give yourself to it as much. One thing I’ve found in doing portraits over the years, one thing I always tell myself, is to trust the process. Even if halfway, it’s not looking like the person, I always feel I can save it through shading or technique. But there have definitely been some of these that I started and they were gone.

“The one thing about them all — each politician in the series is at a different age. I had thought about doing them all around the age they were when they signed the agreement, but the reference material isn’t as good.

“You’re trying to get reference material [in which] they all look quite stern and stoic.

“I don’t think there was any individual who was more difficult than the others, but I’ve had to start and stop on a good few, and scrap a good few as well.”

What’s all the more impressive is that Shane is self-taught, having originally chosen a different academic path.

“I remember, when I was very young, I drew Mufusa from The Lion King. I showed my mum. She thought my brother had done it and thought I was lying to her. I remember being upset that she wasn’t giving me the praise I deserved,” he says, laughing, praising his older brother’s “incredible” talent.

“I didn’t pursue it, going to college. I did an arts degree — English, media and cultural studies — but I don’t know why I just didn’t do an art degree.

“Looking back, if I was giving advice to myself, I definitely should have pursued art.

“And then life kind of happened in college; I didn’t really have time to go back to it. I remember, all through college, anytime anyone else would draw something, or I’d see or hear something drawing, I’d think: ‘I wonder can I still do that?’

“To be honest, it wasn’t until Covid hit and we were all locked at home. I think if you’re creative at all and you’re stuck inside your home, there’s an itch that needs scratching. I needed to do something.”

Having been struck by President Higgins’ address across community radios led to Shane picking up a sketchpad. He filmed his process — the video of which went viral — and thus began his foray into portraiture.

“One thing led to another and within a couple of weeks President Higgins wrote me a letter and then it just exploded.

“Since then I’ve been honing in on technique.

“Looking back, I think they’re kind of crap, but I can see the progression myself, in technique. Since then I’ve been going to things like the National Gallery’s portrait drawing day and really loving it.”

