'As young people we can make a difference in society', says teen author Dara McAnulty

Award-winning teen author Dara McAnulty discusses appreciating the small things and a love for Agatha Christie

Like many events, the NI Science Festival has gone online for 2021, running from February 15-18 and offering over 120 events including discussions and interactive workshops. In its seventh year - and at a time where science has never been more in focus - one of the upcoming events is a Q&A with teenage naturalist Dara McAnulty.