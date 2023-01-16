Ask Allison: I regret having a baby. I love my son but I hate my life. My husband is also miserable – and hostile. Help!

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: I regret having a baby. I miss the freedom of being able to do what I want, when I want. My son is now 18 months and I know it gets easier and all that, but there is another few years in it and I feel so trapped. There is no way I would be still married if it weren’t for the baby — my husband also seems to hate being a parent and he is treating me like sh*t. Our relationship is hostile, to say the least. And if I try to put any responsibility for anything to do with our kid onto him, all hell breaks loose. I love my son for sure, but I hate my life. I can’t leave for financial reasons primarily. What can I do to get through this without losing my mind entirely?