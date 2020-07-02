'At 15 I weighed just over four stone... on my dad's 50th birthday doctors told my parents to prepare for my death'
Belfast woman Aoife Boyle tells Leona O'Neill how she plans to use what she learned from her harrowing battle with anorexia to help others with the illness
By Leona O’Neill
A young south Belfast woman who almost died battling anorexia when her weight plummeted to four stone is now fighting fit, weight training and planning a future in counselling to help others who find themselves on the same path she once walked.