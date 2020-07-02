'At 15 I weighed just over four stone... on my dad's 50th birthday doctors told my parents to prepare for my death'

Belfast woman Aoife Boyle tells Leona O'Neill how she plans to use what she learned from her harrowing battle with anorexia to help others with the illness

All change: Aoife Boyle how she is today. Photo: Kevin Scott

By Leona O’Neill Thu 2 Jul 2020 at 11:13