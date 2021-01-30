Author Claire Allan on deadlines, characterisation and finding inspiration in the every day
Author Claire Allan has been on a tight schedule in the last few years. She talks with Aine Toner about deadlines, characterisation and finding inspiration
Claire Allan is well used to deadlines. The author has written 15 books and her current, Ask No Questions, is her fifth thriller. What's incredible is that her first thriller - a genre where she continues to grow in skill and talent - was released only two-and-a-half years ago.