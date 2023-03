Author Jan Carson talks to Audrey Watson about her latest work, life during lockdown and why she thinks caravans are magical

Author Jan Carson who has just published a new book titled The Last Resort. Photo by Peter Morrison

But this thing came down like a guillotine and left us islands, on our own.” Taken from the latest work by Belfast-based writer Jan Carson, these are words that describe perfectly how most of us feel in these strange and isolating times.