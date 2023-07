Author Kate Mosse on pirate adventure: “The real Bonny and Read were strong, powerful sailors; they were certainly not in a push-up bra”

Historical novelist Kate Mosse is back with a novel that brings readers to the 17th century Barbary Coast for a swashbuckling adventure, as she tells Aine Toner

Author Kate Mosse. Credit: Ruth Crafer

Aine Toner Today at 11:00