Babies born into a pandemic: how to prepare for a lonely labour

Over the last 18 months, Covid has meant many expectant mothers faced being alone for scans, appointments and labour. We speak to two mums about their experiences

As any parent knows, giving birth is a unique experience which is accompanied by a whole host of different emotions. And while the arrival of a new baby is always cause for celebration, the restrictions imposed over the past year due to Covid-19, have, in some cases, made things more difficult in the delivery room.