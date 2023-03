Baby name remorse: ‘Every time someone said it out loud, I cringed’

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only parent who’s ended up regretting what they’ve called their offspring. But what can you actually do about it? Kirsty Blake Knox reports

Zara Lawford from Rathfarnham with her daughter Annabelle (3) who was originally called Brooke but had her name changed.

Kirsty Blake Knox Wed 23 Mar 2022 at 09:28