Bangor interior designer transforming empty crisp bags into blankets for homeless people

Andrea Graham wants crisp lovers to hand their empty bags into her hairdressing salon

An interior designer is using her creative talents to help the homeless and the environment by transforming empty crisp packets into durable blankets.

Andrea Graham, who started the Born Under a Lucky Star lifestyle brand during lockdown, is looking for crisp lovers to support her project in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

It is part of a global initiative run by volunteers to help people living on the streets.

“Probably because it’s in everybody’s mind about reusable plastic, I was Googling ideas to reuse plastic as well as help people,” said Bangor-based Andrea.

“I came across the Crisp Packet Project, established in 2019 by a lady in England. I thought it was a brilliant idea and I thought I’d definitely be able to make them [the blankets] and help.

“With winter now setting in, people who are living on the streets are desperate for something that offers warmth and comfort.

“While it’s hard to believe that a discarded bag of cheese and onion can help the homeless, you would be amazed by how the Crisp Packet Project can quickly adapt its use to bring some comfort to people facing challenging life situations.”

It takes approximately 150 empty crisp bags to make a sleeping bag, and thinner plastic is preferable because it easier to fuse together and fold up.

“The packets need to be opened out flat, then washed and dried completely,” Andrea told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You can actually put them in the washing machine — once you get enough, stick them in. The packets are then fused together with an iron, using greaseproof paper. You overlay them and they bond together, then you’d coat them in plastic that you get from any store.

“M&S gave me the plastic [wrap] off their clothes, and you add this over the top to make it waterproof.”

The foil lining on the handy blankets reflects body heat to keep the user warm. They are also windproof.

Andrea’s target is to make 20 blankets, and she’ll be including a survival kit with each — something recommended by the non-profit Crisp Packet Project — containing warm socks, a toothbrush and wash kit.

“Sleeping bags maybe only do one night if they get wet, whereas these blankets will cover the sleeping bag, meaning someone will get longer out of their sleeping bag,” she said.

Each blanket takes a few hours to make, but Andrea is always surprised by how quickly they come together and their durability, which offers a lifeline to people contending with a winter on the streets.

Keen to give back to the community, the designer has raised funds for a number of charities, but this particular project really grabbed her attention.

“This challenge really appealed because it was making things, and as I got back into making things with my hands, I thought, ‘I could definitely make these’,” she said.

“Then there is a sort of personal thing — that somebody is going to get the benefit of it.

“Part of the project is that you write a note on the inside whenever you’ve finished one, so it’s going to someone in particular.”

Each blanket is made using materials that would have gone to landfill.

With crisp packets believed to take up to 80 years to decompose, this initiative provides an alternative to throwing them away, not to mention giving a helping hand to the less fortunate.

“By re-purposing this packaging, we can add value and use this resource to keep people warm and reduce waste and environmental impact,” said Andrea.

“It’s unbelievable how easy it was to work with them. Even just the plastic that comes off clothes, it’s in all stores, being used. Everything is being re-purposed, which is fantastic.

“I know local people will be keen to support this project because it’s so easy to contribute and the results are direct and immediate.”

The interior designer, who has also created a range of soft furnishings and lifestyle products, stressed that sustainability had become not just a buzzword but a necessity.

“It’s massively become more important for everybody, and I think it’s worth keeping it mind when you are thinking about interiors,” she explained.

“I recently started using a lot of reclaimed furniture — things that I’m getting covered rather than buying new — because it’s nice to mix that up. I think sustainability is key for every business at the moment.”

Andrea, who is one half of the award-winning Nicholas Graham Salon — the collection point for donated crisp packets — has been thinking green since she opened the hairdressing business in 2005.

“It was probably quite early to be a green and ethical business thing,” she said.

“We were using green hair colour and that sort of thing, so it’s always been in the forefront, but even more so now.”

The salon’s team will also be getting crafty and helping out.

Any unused crisp packets will be donated to TerraCycle, another project raising funds for the Crisp Packet Challenge and rainforest charities.

“Of course, we don’t need an excuse to enjoy crisps, but there are three good reasons to eat more and give me the packets,” said Andrea.

Anyone interested in creating a blanket can follow the step-by-step instructions on the project’s website, and Andrea is happy to collect and distribute blankets.

To support the project, collect, wash and drop off empty crisp packets at Nicholas Graham Salon, 13 Hamilton Road, Bangor. Blanket instructions can be found on www.crisppacketproject.com. For information on Andrea, see www.bornunderaluckystar.co.uk