Behind the scenes as Ulster Museum prepares to reopen

As a host of indoor and outdoor attractions prepare for reopening, Aine Toner goes behind the scenes at the Ulster Museum

For some, it invokes memories of school trips, pencil and paper in hand, touring the galleries to find answers to quizzes. For others, it’s spending a reflective afternoon wandering through exhibits, no pre-determined path, finding enjoyment in all it contained (plus an obligatory café and gift shop visit). The Ulster Museum is one of the cultural gems of Northern Ireland and visitors and staff alike are anticipating its reopening this Tuesday, May 25. Yes, there’ll be exhibits that feel like home to us but new pieces to prompt conversation.