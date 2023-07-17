Being a spender doesn’t make me reckless with money

Niamh Taylor is the managing director of multi award-winning digital marketing agency Digital 24 and the co-founder of the NI Social Media Awards

Niamh Taylor is the managing director of multi award-winning digital marketing agency Digital 24 and the co-founder of the NI Social Media Awards

I consider myself a spender rather than a saver. My philosophy revolves around enjoying life to the maximum and creating unforgettable memories.

I believe in seizing the day and enjoying life to the fullest, which translates into frequent travel.

These adventures enrich my life and broaden my perspectives in ways that saving money simply can’t match by exploring different cultures, meeting new people and experience the world.

Being a spender doesn’t mean I am reckless with my finances.

For significant expenditures like the recent renovation of our house, I absolutely understand the need for a budget, even if it at times can he hard to stick to due to the cost of things required.

How much is in your wallet?

I usually don’t carry any cash in my wallet. Embracing modern technology, I rely on my phone to handle all my transactions. It’s convenient, efficient, and suits my lifestyle perfectly.

Do you adhere to a budget?

Professionally, absolutely — there is no question about that when you are working with clients and at Digital 24 we work hard to maximise their budgets to get the best return on investment for each one.

However, for myself personally this has been harder for me recently as I have just finished renovating my house in Holywood which was a stark reminder of the importance of budget planning.

The cost soared beyond my estimates, and although it was a financial stretch, it was a necessary lesson learned.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I don’t carry any loyalty cards. The reason is simple: I don’t like carrying a purse. My phone has become my primary payment method, and it fits seamlessly into my lifestyle.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

I prefer using my phone over both cash and card. It’s simply a matter of convenience and security.

I have biometric security measures on it so my financial information is well protected. Plus, it’s a perfect fit for my on-the-go lifestyle.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

A ring in Dubai. The price was half of what I got quoted at home, making it an absolute steal and a cherished memory of my travels.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

The value of professional advice. My financial advisor has been an invaluable resource for both personal and business matters, providing guidance and advice that have significantly helped manage my finances.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

My house in Cultra — it wasn’t just the cost of acquiring the property, but the ambitious renovation project which took myself and my husband Stephen two years to transform the property into our dream home.

While the costs were high, especially due to supplies currently being at their most expensive in years, it’s an investment that we believe will pay off in the future.

If money was no object, I’d buy...

If money were no object, I’d buy an unforgettable experience: a global expedition with my loved ones.

Together, we would explore the world, embrace diverse cultures, and create priceless memories that no amount of money can buy.

For further information on the 2023 Northern Ireland Social Media Awards or to enter before July 31 go to www.nisocialmediaawards.com