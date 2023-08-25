Belfast author Rachel Connolly on her debut novel and finding inspiration in her hometown

London-based Belfast writer Rachel Connolly’s debut novel Lazy City hit shelves this week and the story is set in her hometown.

“Belfast is a big inspiration to me,” Rachel (30) says.

“The way people talk, the humour and the gossipy side of it. I love it. It occupies such a big place in my head even though I haven’t lived there for a little while. I think my head is always half in Belfast and the novel grew from there.”

Lazy City tells the story of a young woman called Erin who experiences a personal tragedy. Following the death of her best friend, Erin moves back to Northern Ireland from London to try and get some space to make sense of things. Back in Belfast, she reconnects with old friends and has a lot of late nights.

“Erin takes up with an older American man she meets in a bar and reconnects with an old flame around the same time; that creates a little bit of a mess which pushes the book forward,” Rachel says.

“I wanted to write about heterosexual relationships in a way that wasn’t all about female subjugation and trauma. Hopefully that feels realistic to people. I think the book treats grief differently to how some other books might too.

“And moving away from Belfast is a common experience of people who are from here, so I was interested in that. I made up a lot of places in the book because I was interested in that warping quality memory has.”

A theme that’s woven throughout the pages of the book is the sense of loss that many young people feel about the kind of future they imagined versus the one they actually have.

Commenting on this Rachel says: “I think a lot of young people expected more stability than they have now when they were growing up, and then climate breakdown and so on create this sense of a chaotic era we are living in. It’s hard to write about that because it’s general, not specific but I tried to make it feel specific, without giving too much away.

“Although I will also say, sometimes I think the sense of what people my age say they expected is a little over done. You know when people say: ‘I had a degree I thought I’d get whatever job I wanted’. I never felt like that, I think broadly people didn’t. I write about that in my essays and I make fun of it a little in the book too.”

Despite what some people may assume, there are no parallels between Rachel and Erin’s life other than the fact that they both love makeup and fake tan, the author says: “Writing as a young woman though you have to accept that people read your novel as your diary, because they often don’t think you’re sophisticated enough to have invented a world by yourself.

“I’ll find comparisons funny I think, though, you have to laugh.”

The publication of her first novel is the realisation of a dream for Rachel.

“I wanted to be a writer but thought it was a pipe dream,” she says.

“I did maths and physics at Manchester University. My plan was always to get a stable job and write in the background really, I didn’t expect to be able to make a living off it to be honest.

“When I first graduated, I came back to Belfast for about two months. I worked in a call centre selling medical insurance. My mum didn’t charge me rent so I saved most of the money I earned there and then moved to London to try and get a day job and write around the sides. A bit of a mad plan looking back.”

Once in London, Rachel worked in various jobs including tutoring and market research, before getting a full-time position as a risk analyst at an insurance company. She did some unpaid internships at newspapers too.

“I thought if I did internships and got some bylines, I could use those pieces to start freelancing, which turned out to be true,” she says.

“Then I thought I’d train to be a patent lawyer as my day job because I really did hate insurance. I got a training contract to start a few months down the line in 2019.

“But around that time, I got a Google Fellowship to work at RTE in their investigations department for a few months. I took that and they kept me on as a freelancer after, doing data analysis for investigations they were working on. Parallel to that I started my training contract at the patent law firm. For a little while I tried to juggle both but then I figured I would quit the law thing and use the RTE freelance work as a base to try freelance writing full-time.”

From there, despite the onset of the pandemic, Rachel’s writing career went from strength to strength. Some of her pieces went viral and that led to work at a number of publications. Now she writes full-time mostly for American magazines, where the rates are pretty good she says.

“I started writing my novel when I quit that law job,” Rachel continues.

“Mostly it has been in the mornings before other freelance work, from 6-9am. Then I got some money for a few months via the furlough scheme, so I had a couple of months mostly working on the novel.

“This sounds hellish when I say it all like that. I’ve not had the straightforward route through academia and so on, which is common I guess.”

For now, Rachel is busy with freelance work and writing short stories, and she has sights set on publishing a non-fiction book next.

Lazy City (£16.99, Canon Gate) is available now. A book launch will take place at the No Alibis Bookstore, Botanic Avenue, on August 30 at 6pm. Admission is free and tickets are available from Eventbrite